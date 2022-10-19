Belchertown man found guilty on rape, other charges

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Belchertown man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty on charges stemming from assaults on the same victim in 2018 and 2019.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said 42-year-old Erik Wheeler was found guity of rape, strangulation, suffocation, and two counts of assault and battery.

After a 10-day trial, the judge sentenced Wheeler to five to seven years in state prison on the rape charge, in addition to concurrent sentences of two years in a house of correction on the strangulation and assault and battery charges.

On the other charge of assault and battery and suffocation, Wheeler was sentenced to three years of probation following his time behind bars.

