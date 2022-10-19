Seasonably cool weather continues this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We woke up to quite a bit of frost and cold temperatures in the upper 20s for many! Sunny skies and a gusty southwesterly breeze brought our highs into the lower and middle 50s this afternoon.

Gusty breezes and patchy clouds will linger into the early evening, then diminish around and after sunset. Skies will again become clear and temperatures drop quickly. One big difference tonight is the breeze. While lighter, we should keep a southerly breeze overnight at around 5mph or so. This should help keep frost from forming in most spots and temps fall into the lower to middle 30s by sunrise.

Thursday will be very similar to today with a cold start followed by a sunny and seasonably cool day. Highs return to the lower and middle 50s with breezes out of the southwest again gusting to 20mph at times.

Wind looks to lighten Thursday night and temperatures may again return to the lower 30s Friday morning. Widespread frost is possible again Friday morning. Also, remember the peak of the Orionids is early Friday morning (after midnight, before dawn - 2/3AM is best). The best way to view is find a dark spot with a big sky view. Give it 30 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness and look up! Typically, 20-30 meteors an hour are seen with this shower! Oh, and bundle up!

A warmer trend begins Friday as the upper low over the Great Lakes finally lifts northward, releasing it’s grip on the Northeast and Ohio Valley. Temperatures return to near normal Friday afternoon with good sunshine. It will get cold again Friday night, but not as chilly, so frost isn’t as likely. Highs Saturday afternoon soar to around 70! High pressure will keep us dry through Sunday morning, then our next weather maker is on the way.

Clouds build late Saturday and Sunday ahead of an approaching low off the Southeast coast. Shower chances increase Sunday, but are most likely holding off until later in the afternoon and evening. Rounds of showers continue Sunday night and most of Monday with some increasing breezes. This doesn’t look to be a very strong or intense storm, so western Mass won’t see anything too dramatic weather-wise. A few showers linger into Tuesday as the storm moves away.

