How to help: Fundraisers created in honor of the fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As a community mourns two officers killed in Bristol, fundraisers have been put up to help the families and those impacted by the loss.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed on Oct. 12.

Since then, community members and colleagues have launches fundraising efforts to support the officers’ families.

FundTheFirst

Officer Connor Hogan, a friend of both Demonte and Hamzy, launched a FundTheFirst fund aimed at providing direct support to the officer’s families. For more information on how to donate, head here.

The Bristol Police Union

The Bristol Police Union has set up a Bristol Police Heroes Fund with Thomaston Savings Bank. To make a donation to the fund set up at Thomaston Savings Bank, people may visit any branch or use this link: https://lbcbristol.org/heroes

There is also a secure collection box at the Bristol Police Department.

Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports said it worked with the Bristol Police Department to design t-shirts with the colors of Demonte and Hamzy’s favorite football teams. All proceeds will go to their families. Info on that can be found here.

Barstool Sports employee ‘Spider,’ who is from Bristol, also organized a fund for both officers. “Two of my childhood friends work for Bristol Police Department,” Spider wrote. “I can’t imagine what they or their families are going through right now.” His page can be found here. He said proceeds will go directly to the families.

Bristol Fire Department T-Shirts

The Bristol Fire Department created a t-shirt fundraiser where all of the proceeds will go to the families of Hamzy and DeMonte. The department says a limited amount will be available after the service on Friday. Shirts could also be purchased online here.

Demonte family GoFundMe

Ashley Sousa, of the Zafiris Dunkin’ Group, organized a GoFundMe page for the Demonte family. She said Demonte worked with her Dunkin’ family for six years before going into law enforcement. The group’s link can be found here.

Demonte was a Miami Dolphins fan. Ian Berger organized a page to rally support from other fans. It can be found here.

Hamzy GoFundMe

Kevin Carroccia put up a GoFundMe page to help Hamzy’s widow, Kate Scott. It can be found here.

Rebecca Pizzoferrato, a coworker of Scott, also organized a page. It can be found here.

Fundraisers started in honor of fallen Bristol officers

Donating to families of fallen officers

Members of the law enforcement community have been working to maintain the honor and legacy left behind by the two Bristol police officers killed last week.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.