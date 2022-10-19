Officials: Hadley woman uses bees to attack deputies during eviction

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An eviction turned into a sting operation, literally, when a Hadley woman unleashed bees on Hampden County Sheriff’s Deputies as they attempted to serve eviction papers in Longmeadow.

The deputies thought they were conducting a routine eviction when 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods, not the homeowner, allegedly hauled boxes full of bees in an attempt to stop the eviction in Longmeadow last Wednesday.

In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, Woods is reportedly seen first trying to unleash a box of bees in front of the house in an attempt to stop deputies from seizing the tenants’ possessions, but in the process, a toppled box of bees led to Woods putting on beekeeper gear for protection as the bees swarmed deputies.

Hampden County Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Hoffman told Western Mass News that evictions typically are not violent.

“I would say the occasions of violence are rather rare. We like to chalk that up as due to our outreach and the relationship that we try to build with people who are on the cusp of being evicted,” Hoffman explained.

Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley is accused of using bees to attack sheriff's deputies who were executing an eviction in Longmeadow(Hampden County Sheriff's Department)

One deputy did go to the hospital after he experienced an increased heart rate, but he was released later that day.

