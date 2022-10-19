Officials seek owner of ball python found in West Springfield park

West Springfield officials are looking for the owner of a ball python that was found in a park.
West Springfield officials are looking for the owner of a ball python that was found in a park.(West Springfield Animal Control)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pet ball python has been found at Mittneague Park in West Springfield.

West Springfield Animal Control posted the photos seen in this story to social media.

West Springfield officials are looking for the owner of a ball python that was found in a park.
West Springfield officials are looking for the owner of a ball python that was found in a park.(West Springfield Animal Control)

If this is your pet or if you have any information about how this ball python ended up in the park, you’re asked to conact West Springfield Animal Control at (413) 263-3210 ext. 9 and leave a message.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The announcement comes a day before Sgt. Alex Hamzy’s calling hours
Friends, family to remember fallen Bristol officers
The Cat in the Hat, as seen in the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield, MA
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport
Fallen heroes
Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions