Officials seek owner of ball python found in West Springfield park

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pet ball python has been found at Mittneague Park in West Springfield.

West Springfield Animal Control posted the photos seen in this story to social media.

West Springfield officials are looking for the owner of a ball python that was found in a park. (West Springfield Animal Control)

If this is your pet or if you have any information about how this ball python ended up in the park, you’re asked to conact West Springfield Animal Control at (413) 263-3210 ext. 9 and leave a message.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.