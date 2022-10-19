Organizers seeking donations to help provide wreaths at Agawam cemetery

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

Organizers are looking to place thousands of wreaths on the headstones of our heroes. Since 2011, the cemetery itself has been involved with Wreaths Across America program, which places wreaths in thousands of American cemeteries as a gesture to show our veterans they will never be forgotten.

“the objectives of wreaths across america is to honor those who have died in service to our country, to remember those who are currently serving and their families and the sacrifices that they go through, and finally to teach the next generation about the value of our freedom,” said Paul Barabani, president of Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Barabani told Western Mass News that they were a little short with the wreaths last year, but got some extra help.

“The public came through in the last days we could sell and actually sponsored 4,000 wreaths in the last three days of the campaign, just to get us across the finish line. We certainly appreciate the public’s support,” Barabani added.

This year, the goal is to place 9,200 wreaths at the cemetery. So far, at least 56 percent of that objective has been met with a little over 4,000 wreaths to go. Barabini is also looking to get other western Massachusetts veterans cemeteries involved in Wreaths Across America for this year and in the future.

“I did a session with the city of Chicopee, with the veteran organizations and churches and cemeteries. We’re looking to see if we can get the Chicopee cemeteries and all the veterans there [wreaths on the] headstones on their graves,” Barabani noted.

Barabani said it is a huge honor for the public to do this act of kindness.

“Wreaths Across America has a saying of ‘A veteran dies twice’ - once when it actually occurs and then the last time the name is spoken because that means we have forgotten them. We don’t want to forget. We want to remember each of them every year,” Barabani explained.

People across the nation will honor veterans on December 17 as wreaths will be placed at the headstones on National Wreaths Across America Day. Barabani said he hopes all the contributions are made by November 30th. You can CLICK HERE or HERE if you would like to make a contribution or you can mail a check to P.O. Box 739, Chicopee, MA 01021

