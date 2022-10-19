Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which caused a bit of a traffic as a result.

There has been no word on what caused the accident, or if any injuries were sustained.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.