Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence

Liberty Street accident 101922
Liberty Street accident 101922(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which caused a bit of a traffic as a result.

There has been no word on what caused the accident, or if any injuries were sustained.

