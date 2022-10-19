Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence.
Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which caused a bit of a traffic as a result.
There has been no word on what caused the accident, or if any injuries were sustained.
