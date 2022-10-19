Springfield Fire mourning death of former aide to the commissioner

Dennis Leger
Dennis Leger(Springfield Fire Dept. / File)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger.

Leger first joined the Springfield Fire Department in June 1977. After more than two decades with the department, he then became it’s public information officer.

In all, he served in the department for 43 years. He retired in June 2020 after a service connected injury.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement on Leger’s death that read, in part:

“He played an important role in getting out information to our public during fire situations and especially during the natural (tornado) and man-made (gas explosion) disasters we faced.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

