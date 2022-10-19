Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Department of Justice reached a consent decree with the city of Springfield after a federal investigation alleged use of excessive force by the police department’s narcotics bureau.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department released an 8-page proposal on its general use of force policy, which is part of the city’s settlement with the DOJ.

The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.

“By putting this clearer emphasis on when force is appropriate, when it’s not, as well as adding to accountability when it is used inappropriately, it goes a long way in establishing greater parameters with police as far as violence goes,” said Creaig Dunton, a criminal justice professor at Western New England University.

He told Western Mass News that while these policies are specific to Springfield, they can be beneficial to any police department.

The proposal sets specific guidelines to limit how often officers use deadly force. It calls for the practice of de-escalation tactics and prohibits the use of chokeholds.

Western Mass News spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos, who has been vocal about the need for these changes for years.

“I think this, combined with police body cams, combined with some oversight from the federal government and the new police commission, I think we’re moving in the right direction, and hopefully, this will be enough to reduce the number of lawsuits for the taxpayers and incidents involving police misconduct,” Representative Ramos told us.

Western Mass News reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their reaction to the proposal. They said, in part:

“The policy is not finalized and has not been presented to the court for approval until the public has a chance to comment. The policy is available on Springfield Police Department’s website for review and comment.”

The office also said that there will be a conference, as well as a virtual community meeting, on the proposal next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.