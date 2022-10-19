State: 29 possible sports betting operators submit necessary surveys to gaming commisison

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Wednesday that they have received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys.

The scoping survey is a required prerequisite for sports wagering operator applications.

Some of the vendors that submitted the survey include MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino, BetMGM, FanDuel, Mohegan Digital, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings.

Applicants for sports wagering operator licenses in Massachusetts are required to submit a completed sports wagering operator license application by 2 p.m. pm on Monday, Novemeber 21.

Sports betting was passed in Massachusetts in August. It’s anticipated that online and in-person sportsbooks will go live in early 2023.

