State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday.
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building in the area of Gay Street in Palmer. That truck was reported to have multiple firearms, body armor, and a dirt bike in the back at the time it was stolen.

Western Mass News learned Wednesday that the victim of the theft has no connection to law enforcement.

We also captured video of dozens of Massachusetts State Police troopers and Palmer Police officers gathered in the area of Gay Street in Palmer on Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police also released photos taken by a surveillance camera. They believe the person pictured, along with one other suspect, stole the truck and the weapons inside. They are still searching for them and the missing firearms.

Right now, an investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding the theft or the suspect, you are asked to contact State Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

