Town by Town: Students in STEM, mental health check-in, Tilton Library donations

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield, Springfield, and South Deerfield.

For the second straight year, Westfield Gas and Electric and Whip City Fiber welcomed middle school computer science students for a day at the operations center for STEM Week.

Students visited the center Wednesday for a day filled with different events, and even more students are set to go Thursday.

At a time when computer science affects so many things about how we work and live, these students are learning to become creators of the technology around them.

Activities included workshops demonstrating the many ways that coding and technology are part of everyday operations.

Town by town also took us to Springfield where the Mental Health Subcommittee, along with the Springfield City Council, hosted a community mental health check-in day at Union Station.

Councilor Zaida Govan noted that mental health check-up days allow residents to access resources and services if they are in need after speaking to a mental health counselor on site.

Finally, town by town took us to the Tilton Library in South Deerfield for Friends of the Tilton Library Benefit Program.

Anyone is welcome to participate in this self-serve donation activity to help the library fund the things they need.

Simply pick a wish list leaf, put your donations inside, and leave it inside the library’s secure dropbox, or hand it to a Tilton Library staff person.

