1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

Crews battled a fire on Abbott Street in Springfield on October 20, 2022
Crews battled a fire on Abbott Street in Springfield on October 20, 2022(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon.

They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another was treated at the scene for a burn injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGM Springfield is teaming up with South End Middle School in Springfield to help make the...
Special breakfast celebrates partnership between MGM and Springfield school
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey
LIVE AT 8 : gubernatorial debate between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey
It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy...
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards