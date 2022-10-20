1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon.

They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another was treated at the scene for a burn injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

