Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision.

According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene.

There has been no word on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternatives routes.

They have not stated when the road is estimated to reopen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.