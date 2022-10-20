Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision.

According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene.

There has been no word on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternatives routes.

They have not stated when the road is estimated to reopen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shaffie Mohamed mugshot 101922
Westfield Police arrest man for distribution of flavored nicotine products
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield and South Deerfield.
Town by Town: Students in STEM and Tilton Library donations
The proposal is a requirement of their consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of...
City councilors pleased with Springfield Police’s proposed use of force policy
Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the...
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack