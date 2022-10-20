Cold, frosty nights followed by warmer days as we end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright and blustery today across western Mass with southwesterly wind gusts of 20-25mph. Gusts will lighten this evening and wind becomes light to calm after midnight.

Temperatures fall fast and with very dry air in place, we will have temps return to the low 30s and even upper 20s with frost likely. Be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive plants.

Friday begins like the last few days – clear and cold! Full sunshine is on tap for the day along with lighter breezes out of the southwest. The upper low that has driven our forecast this week will finally be lifting farther north and out of our area, which will help temperatures return to normal. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon, which is seasonable for western Mass.

With a warmer air mass in place Friday night, temperatures shouldn’t get quite as cold. However, with clear, calm conditions, temps likely return to the lower and middle 30s with areas of frost. Highs Saturday jump into the middle to upper 60s and will be the first day in our warmer trend. A pattern shift to likely above normal temperatures may last through the end of October!

Our next weather-maker will be a coastal low that will linger off the mid-Atlantic coast from Sunday to Tuesday. High pressure to our north will help block this low, keeping showers going from Sunday evening through Tuesday for southern New England. A soaking rain is possible, especially in the valley and points east.

