Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our very own meteorologist Janna Brown was honored Wednesday evening at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 2023 Reader Raves Awards.

Janna won the award for best on-air personality, and we congratulate her on the win.

She follows in the footsteps of Western Mass News meteorologist Dan Brown, who won the award last year.

We caught up with Janna Wednesday night after receiving the award.

“It’s a really cool honor, actually,” Janna told us. “My co-worker won it last year, and now, it’s me, and I think it feels good. And with all the people in here, there’s a lot of people in here, so it’s awesome.”

It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!

