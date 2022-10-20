Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer School Committee held an open meeting Wednesday night, addressing the need to fill the now-vacant superintendent position after Patricia Gardner resigned this week.

Many community members attended Wednesday night’s open meeting to voice their concerns over the now-former superintendent during open comment. However, they were surprised when they found out about certain restrictions they must follow during open comment.

On Wednesday, the Palmer School Committee Chair Bonny Rathbone began their meeting by reading a message that was sent to Palmer families and school district staff on Sunday regarding Superintendent Patricia Gardner.

“The message said, ‘Dear Palmer Public Schools’ families and/or staff, Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” Rathbone said.

The meeting was then open to public comment with restrictions in place, such as not mentioning personnel during public comment, or asking the school committee questions. One parent requested to be involved in the search for a new superintendent.

“I would like to request that maybe we be brought in with that job search because I think that might help us trust you guys more if we are allowed to,” the parent said.

Former Palmer High School teacher Michelle Corbeil-Crawford told Western Mass News that she had hoped to share a letter she wrote during that public comment to express concerns over Superintendent Gardner, but she was not allowed as she is not a resident in Palmer.

“My letter basically stated that I had been here for 27 years and that most members of my department are no longer here, and I was under investigation twice by the superintendent,” she said. “Once because 14 students ate mother of thousands houseplants and they had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.”

Corbeil-Crawford told us that she had those plants in her classroom to teach mitosis and evolution.

“It was weaponized by the superintendent in order to cause a big scandal and drama in the building, hoping that I would leave,” she said.

She shared what action she wants to see taken.

“I think the superintendent needs to be under investigation by the school committee. I also think that people deserve compensation. There’s a whole slew of teachers. I’m only a smidgen of the story. There are so many stories out there,” Corbeil-Crawford said. “She has created a hostile work environment, most definitely.”

We have reached out to the school committee for comment following Wednesday night’s meeting, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.