Special breakfast celebrates partnership between MGM and Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is teaming up with South End Middle School in Springfield to help make the school year a successful one.

There was no gym class for students on Thursday. Instead, it was turned into a gourmet kitchen.

“I liked the food…It was a bit awkward to go up there and cook, but it was fun,” said Serenity Phillip.

Phillip learned to make a smoothie and breakfast sandwich. Her teacher was MGM Springfield’s head chef Omar Echeverria, who told Western Mass News that he is passionate about helping these students succeed.

“I care about of this world and I think by teaching them a proper way to eat, a healthy way, that’s what I can do as a chef to help them out,” Echeverria explained.

Thursday’s event was part of MGM Springfield’s new Adopt-A-School program to benefit students and teachers.

“We are just right up the road and the South End Middle School is such an amazing and vibrant school. We were looking for ways to get together like we did this morning and what we did this morning, coming together, sharing a meal,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

Kelley told Western Mass News how the casino plans to work with the school throughout the school year.

“We are starting with meals, but when we get into the colder months, we are looking for opportunities to partner with everything from clothing to school supplies to our own team members coming in and engaging with the students in their classrooms, Kelly added.

Kelley told us they are excited about this initial launch and are looking forward to expanding the program in the future.

“We live in this community and we work in this community. Giving back truly makes us who we are, so we hope to continue with schools around the area,” Kelley explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to help make some breakfast too.

“It’s great. It shows the kids that we believe in them, that we know that they can and will succeed and I can’t say enough. MGM Springfield has been great for the city and giving back here,” Sarno noted.

South End Middle School Principal Yara DePalma-Gonzalez told us this partnership is a dream come true for their school.

“This is really an amazing opportunity to showcase the amazing things that our kids do here every day,” DePalma-Gonzalez said.

