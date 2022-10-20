Stop and Shop to host career fair on Saturday

Stop & Shop.
Stop & Shop.(WFSB)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Stop and Shop is hiring.

This Saturday, all western Massachusetts Stop and Shop locations will be hosting a one-day, all-store career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews will be available for permanent, part-time, and full-time positions, including union roles in the bakery, deli, seafood, produce, and grocery departments.

If you plan on attending, you are encouraged to bring a copy of your resume.

