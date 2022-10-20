Trulieve provides new details on working conditions following employee death

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on a story we’ve been following closely involving the death of a marijuana cultivation worker in Holyoke. The cannabis cultivation company is speaking out and is providing more information in the wake of backlash over the death earlier this year.

We told you a few weeks ago that Lorna McMurrey died in the hospital in early January after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls at Trulieve in Holyoke. The company is now working to clear up some confusion about the incident.

They shared a statement with Western Mass News that read, in part: “We stand by our record of providing important and full health protections to the more than 175 workers at the Holyoke facility. Each and every person working there is important to Trulieve.”

Specific to air quality, a Trulieve spokesperson said the company installed and, at all times, operated what it calls “appropriate industrial air handling systems designed to frequently exchange and filter indoor air associated with processing areas of the facility.”

In response to questions surrounding protective equipment at the facility, the spokesperson said Trulieve provides N-95 masks to employees and that on the date of her death, McMurrey wore an N-95 for at least a portion of the day.

The company said it regularly conducts certification training sessions in first aid and the use of automated external defibrillators for managers security and supervisors. They said three employees administered CPR to McMurrey on January 4 and they were trained less than a month prior.

A spokesperson added in a statement:

“Trulieve properly reported to the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission and OSHA that an employee had collapsed in one of our facilities within 24 hours of the incident, contrary to initial reports.”

They added that OSHA conducted a thorough investigation and took air samples, which quality complied with relevant standards. They added that they are working closely with OSHA and the Cannabis Control Commission to address their concerns and establish new best practices.

