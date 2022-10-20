Westfield Police arrest man for distribution of flavored nicotine products

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, Westfield Police executed a search warrant resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges, flavored nicotine sticks, and menthol cigarettes.

Shaffie Mohamed was subsequently arrested and arraigned in Westfield District Court Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute a class D substance, as well as possession and distribution of flavored nicotine products in Massachusetts.

Whip City Smokes in Westfield also faces penalties from the Westfield Health Department for selling nicotine products to people under 21 and other licensing related violations.

