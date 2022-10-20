Wilbraham Police Department seeks missing 83-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for a missing man.

According to police, 83-year-old Thomas Frazier is described as a 5′10 white man with grey hair and a beard. He weighs about 170 pounds.

Frazier was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt in the area of 9 Maple Street in Wilbraham at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and a red/maroon hooded sweatshirt.

According to police, he suffers from mild dementia and other health problems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilbraham Regional Emergency Communications Center at 413-596-3837.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.