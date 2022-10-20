Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s STEM Week in the Commonwealth and to celebrate, schools, including Springfield Prep, are highlighting the importance of the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

Thanks to the help of some four-legged friends, today’s science lesson got wild. Minnie the hedgehog and Gertie the tortoise from the Zoo at Forest Park visited and contributed to lessons on animal diets, interactions, and more.

Western Mass News spoke with STEM curriculum planner and third grade level chair Brooke Yuen, who said the interactive lessons allow students to get excited about the fields and inspire them to consider a career in STEM.

“The STEM field is always growing. As humans, we always want to evolve and we always want to be able to contribute to communities…There’s a lot of under representation of Black and brown students and Black and brown people in STEM careers and so, because we serve predominantly Black and brown students at Springfield Prep, we wanna make sure that we are showing them they could see themselves in STEM careers, so they feel empowered,” Yuen explained.

Things will continue to get wild as animals are scheduled to visit Sprigfield Prep every Thursday through December.

