1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield.

1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.