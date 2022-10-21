1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield.
1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
