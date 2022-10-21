Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar.

34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.

“What else can you ask for? I mean, he was a loved individual and my daughter is obviously, you know, a loved individual too. It’s wonderful,” said Jim Dobiecki, Christine Weichek

The community came together Thursday, to raise money for the widower of 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel, who was hit and killed by a car in Chicopee on October 8th. Christine Weichel works as a bartender and server at Villa Rose Restaurant in Ludlow. Owner Tony Davares organized an event to help her with some of the expenses.

“We’re donating 20 percent of our food sales, it’s going to her. But there’s no money that can bring her husband back, you know, but I want to do that for her and for her family because they’ve been married for 11 months and she needs all the help that she can get,” he said.

Davares told Western Mass News this is a cause that’s close to his heart.

“I treat Christine like part of my family. Christine works for us, she’s our employee, she’s our family member here,” he explained.

The event also features a raffle, and 100 percent of those proceeds will go to Christine.

Christine’s father,Jim Dobiecki said the gesture means a lot to their family, as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

“It’s just a wonderful thing that this place is doing to Christine, obviously, it’s a tragic thing that happened…Nick was a wonderful son-in-law, a perfect husband for my daughter. I don’t know if I could ask for anyone better than nick. he was like a son to me, more than a son in law. He’s going to be missed dearly,” he said.

The man who allegedly hit Weichel, Nazier Grandison, has posted bail and is out of jail. His next day in court is January 10.

