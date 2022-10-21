Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The two Connecticut police officers, who were tragically ambushed and killed last week, will be laid to rest on Friday.

A combined funeral will take place in East Hartford, CT Friday morning with thousands across the law enforcement community expected to pay their respects, including some law enforcement from western Massachusetts. Some of those local officers departed from Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street to go to the ceremony.

The local departments will be among an expected 10,000 and 15,000 members of the law enforcement community who say a final farewell to Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

There are officers from Chicopee, Holyoke, West Springfield, and other departments who are going to today’s combined funeral.

We caught up with one of those officers, Springfield Police Capt. David Kane, who gave their thoughts on this somber day.

“It’s heartbreaking no matter what the situation was that results in police officers being killed, but this one was particularly diabolical. It was insidious that these officers were deliberately lured to a location and pretty much hunted down by a maniac. It’s something that we all know could happen, but the reality is something like this doesn’t happen as often, thank God, but nonetheless, is it something very present in our minds. That one call could be the call and unfortunately that’s what transpired last week,” Kane explained.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

