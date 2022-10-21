Off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy rescues resident from house fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An off-duty Fire Deputy rescued a Longmeadow resident from their burning home Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that firefighters were responding to a fire on Meadowlark Drive in Longmeadow around 5:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Macsata was on his way home when the alarm came in when he headed to the scene and arrived before the first truck.

A resident on the front porch of the home told Macsata someone was still inside. He grabbed a fire extinguisher, went inside and dragged the resident to safety outside.

Both residents were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

East Longmeadow Fire Department North Thompsonville Fire Department and Agawam Fire Department also assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.