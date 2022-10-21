Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested after crash along High Street in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead and a motorcyclist has been arrested following a deadly crash along High Street in Monson.

Monson Police said that they were alerted around 7 p.m. Thursday that Ware and Palmer Police tried to stop a motorcycle, that was described as a dirt bike, in their towns and that it was seen heading toward the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road in Monson. Both Ware and Palmer Police reportedly ended their attempts to stop the motorcycle before it got to Monson.

A Monson police officer found the motorcycle traveling south on Margaret Street, near Quarry Hill School, and another officer saw it pass him heading south on High Street as the officer headed north.

“While both officers were attempting to locate the motorcycle, they discovered it had struck a pedestrian in the vicinity of the Monson Free Library on High Street and crashed,” police explained. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“If anyone believes that they know the identity of the victim, we respectfully request that you do not post any information publicly as we are still attempting to locate and notify their next of kin,” police noted.

The operator of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, CT, was arrested and charged with several motor vehicle offenses.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Monson Police at (413) 893-9500.

