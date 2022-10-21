Suspect arrested in connection with West Springfield murder

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in custody in connection with a murder in West Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that West Springfield Police, along with Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the office, became aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday after Springfield Police received information and details about a possible murder in West Springfield.

Local and state authorities began an investigation and quickly determined a suspect’s identity and reportedly established probable cause. As a result, Jose Hernandez, 30, of West Springfield was arrested and charged with murder.

Leydon noted that investigators were granted a search warrant for the victim’s residence on the same day and discovered the victim’s body when they executed that warrant.

Arraignment for Hernandez is expected on Friday in Springfield District Court.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.