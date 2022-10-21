Thousands expected to say goodbye to fallen Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Those planning to attend have been asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the service, according to Cheshire police Chief Neil Dryfe. That includes law enforcement personnel from all over the country, as well as Canada.

Traffic impacts, road closures

East Hartford police said they will facilitate traffic flow into and out of the stadium. Travel will be impacted on Silver Lane, Roberts Street and the surrounding area.

“We urge travelers to use alternate routes throughout the early morning and afternoon,” East Hartford police said.

State police announced road closures that would go in place for Friday’s funeral processions.

Each of the processions was scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m., with an expected arrival time at Rentschler Field of 10 a.m. Motorists should expect delays on these routes:

Route 1:

The procession for DeMonte will begin at the North Haven Funeral Home on Washington Avenue and proceed to Interstate 91. The vehicles will then exit onto I-691 west, then to I-84 East, exiting at the stadium grounds via Exit 58.

Following the service, the procession will travel from Rentschler Field back to the North Haven Funeral Home. The route will be Route 15 South (From Silver Lane), to I-91 south, and to exit 12.

Route 2:

The procession for Hamzy will begin at the Scott Funeral Home following Route 6 to Colt Highway. The motorcade will proceed to I-84 east and exit at the stadium grounds via exit 58.

Following the service, the procession will travel the reverse route back to the Scott Funeral Home: I-84 West, to Exit 38, then Route 6 to the Scott Funeral Home.

Bags, purses, flowers, cameras, and gifts are prohibited from the funeral, said state police.

“Once the venue is filled, no others will be permitted admittance,” troopers said.

Bristol’s mayor and police department announced that both DeMonte and Hamzy will be honored with posthumous promotions. Hamzy will be promoted to sergeant and DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant.

The promotions will be acknowledged during Friday’s funeral service.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano provided an update on Thursday morning during which he said there would be two viewing opportunities for people who couldn’t make it to East Hartford. He said the events are planned for Bristol Eastern High School and the Bristol Public Library.

Other police departments provide assistance

“It’s gut wrenching to every police officer in the state of Connecticut and around the country,” Dryfe said, who is also the president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association. “In order to honor these fallen officers and their families you’ll get all the pomp and circumstance that befits a funeral service like this. Weather permitting, there’ll be a flyover of police helicopters. There’ll be dozens and dozens of honor guards there in full dress uniform with flags.”

Mutual aid will be provided to the Bristol Police Department from across the state so that the entire department can attend the funeral on Friday.

“They’re looking to put their brother officers to rest in a dignified way and recognize not just the way they died but how they lived and what their role was as police officers in the Bristol community,” Dryfe said.

Impact on schools and the city

Bristol schools will be closed Friday in observance of the joint funeral services for DeMonte and Hamzy, the school system announced.

The mayor said city hall would also be closed on Friday.

North Haven Public Schools also said they would be closed on Friday.

Calling hours

Calling hours for Hamzy were held in Terryville on Wednesday.

DeMonte’s wake services were made private and set for Thursday in North Haven.

Calls to support first responders

Earlier in the week, Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano asked for people to support first responders by driving slowly and being kind to others.

“They’re out there today on the street with our officers, still working in tandem with others,” Caggiano said. “But this is going to be a long week as we work up to the wake and funeral for our fallen officers.”

State police said Hamzy, DeMonte and Officer Alex Iurato were lured to a home on Redstone Hill on Oct. 12 by way of a fake domestic violence call between two brothers.

Hamzy and DeMonte were then shot and killed in an ambush, police said. Iurato was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.

DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department while Hamzy was an 8-year veteran.

