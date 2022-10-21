Town by Town: October 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Agawam, Congressman Richard Neal announced a $740-thousand earmark to the town’s Main Street Sewer Main and Slope Stabilization Project. The allocation was made possible through congressionally directed spending from the Department of the Interior and the Environment. Neal said addressing infrastructure needs is a high priority with the major obstacle being funding due to the volume and age of the water and sewer systems.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and city employees supported Rays of Hope and breast cancer awareness month with pink and denim day. Pink-clad employees gathered on the front steps of City Hall for a press conference, proclamation, and photo op. The mayor also presented the Rays of Hope with a donation from city employees. Mayor Sarno also presented the Rays of Hope with a donation from city employees.

In West Springfield, residents are advised of a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive from Thursday through October 28. The closure is due to a traffic study being conducted in the area. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes and plan for the closure. Questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works.

