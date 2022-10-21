Town by Town: October 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials announced expansion to a road project for the Maple High Six Corners neighborhood. The current project includes roadway improvement and enhancements on Rifle Street. The expansion of the project will include the installation of sidewalks on Rifle Street thanks to the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council’s Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund application.

In West Springfield, The Albany Kennel Club Dog Show is being held at the Big E Fairgrounds. The show started Thursday. Albany Kennel Club was founded in 1943. it remains a fairly small club with membership in the upper twenties. The dogs are judged on their conformation, obedience, agility, tracking, rescue and barn hunt.

