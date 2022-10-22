2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont.

Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Both people were brough to the Granville Police Station where they were processed and charged with:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a firearm without an FID

Possession of ammunition without an FID

Possession of a Class B drug, Cocaine

2 counts of possession of a Class E drug

Both people were booked and bail was set. Since the people could not afford bail, police said they were transferred to the appropriate correctional facility. Their court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Massachusetts State Police and Southwick Police Department assisted to the incident.

