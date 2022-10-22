Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a chilly start with patchy fog/frost and 30s, get ready for some amazing weather to kickoff the weekend!

Lots of sun is in the forecast for today. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 60s, flirting with 70 in some locations during the afternoon. Today by far will be the pick of the weekend.

An area of low pressure off shore will drift closer to southern New England Sunday. This will bring clouds in and eventually some rainfall, however the bulk of the rain will hold off until after dark on Sunday. Much cooler with temps closer to then60 degree mark a well. Some showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Periods of rain will continue Monday, coming down at varying rates of intensity. A soaking rain is still possible, especially the valley east. We will continue to watch the trends of where the heaviest rain looks to set up.

Low pressure will drift away and break down next week, and behind this system we’ll have a mild/warm air mass in place. Temperatures will average above normal for the middle of next week. It may even a bit muggy with a shower here and there. Temperatures will average near 70 with lows near 50 before cooler temps arrive for the end of next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.