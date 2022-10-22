Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon.

When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street.

Western Mass News has not received word on when the scene will be cleared.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early voting kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts
Early voting kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts
Residents visit new Easthampton school
Residents visit new Easthampton school
Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location
Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location
police lights
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges