Early voting kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early voting starts tomorrow in Massachusetts and clerk’s offices across western Mass. are gearing up for a busy couple weeks.

Southwick Town Clerk Michelle Hill predicts this election season will be comparable to 2020.

The voting booths are set, and the town of Southwick is ready for early voting in the November 8 election to begin on Saturday.

Western Mass News spoke with Southwick’s’ Collector and Town Clerk, Michelle Hill. She said the process is simple.

“State your name I will then make sure that you have and already casted a vote via the mail process. if not and you’re registered to go we will the five you a ballot you’ll cast it seal it up give it back to us and that’s it it’s pretty simple,” Hill said.

Hill revealed the town’s voting trends are predicted to be similar to 2020. And extra staff was hired to help.

“Mail in alone was 1700 were at 1400 so we’re getting back and neck with that for the 2020 election,” she said.

But Hill said early voting is more popular, with 1888 hitting the polls in 2020 throughout the nearly two-week period.

“Absentee you generally need a reason as to why early voting it takes away all that and you don’t need a reason just to vote,” she said.

So, when the polls open Saturday morning at 8:00, will there be a crowd? Actually, Hill is unsure.

“Rumor has it there’s a parade tomorrow here in town so with that said I’m not sure what to expect either you know everybody already be kind of parked in the general area and said why not let’s go over and do those or they’re gonna say oh I see all these cars I think it’s packed I may not come over so it’s gonna be a really hit or miss tomorrow,” she said.

The polls are open Saturday in Southwick until 2:00 p.m. and the last day to register to vote in the state election is October 29. More information on early voting in your area can be found here.

