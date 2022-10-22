Family, friends, responders gather for services honoring two fallen Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands filled a Connecticut stadium Friday to pay their final respects to two fallen officers from Bristol, Connecticut

Friday was an extremely emotional day in East Hartford. Family members described their grief, and hoped no other families have to endure this pain.

“To all the officers out there please be safe and stay strong. Things need to change out there and I’m confident that Alex and Dustin are doing all they can up there to make sure that happens,” said Laura DeMonte, wife of Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

Laura spoke those words in front of thousands of people, mostly law enforcement officials, at her husband’s funeral....

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed in the line of duty last Wednesday. Investigators said they were responding to what they thought was a domestic 911 call, but were instead ambushed, shot and killed.

On Friday, the final goodbye was at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Their families and friends shared emotional words with the crowd.

“While we are so incredibly grateful for this outpouring of kindness, we still experience a sense of despair which slowly creeps over our hearts every time the door opens or swings because we know it will never be our brother coming in to greet us again,” shared Donna Hamzy Carroccia, sister of Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Like Lt. DeMonte’s wife, many family members called on change, and protection for police officers.

“Alex through your sacrifice you have helped to write this moment in our history. A moment that we can only hope will define a brighter future,” said Rania Hamzy Audi, sister of Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The services ended with the officers’ final call.

Both officers were ceremonially promoted right before the services began.

