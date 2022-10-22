Getting Answers: Local surge in children’s RSV cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sick children are overwhelming hospitals all over the country, including here in the Bay State.

RSV is a virus we see every cold and flu season, but this year hospitals throughout the country are seeing more cases and earlier.

We spoke with one doctor from Baystate Medical Center who said she’s seeing more cases of this virus than she can count.

Children all over the country and even here in Massachusetts are getting sick at unprecedented levels, and this time, COVID is not to blame.

Massachusetts is just one of 28 states seeing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV cases.

In adults and even in many older children, RSV looks like a common cold. But, in infants and children with pre-existing comorbidities, the virus can be serious and even lead to hospitalization.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two out of every 100 children younger than six months with RSV are hospitalized

Doctors said children who are experiencing difficulty with breathing should seek medical attention. Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Charlotte Boney, the pediatrician-in-chief at Baystate Medical Center.

She said the surge begun in late August.

“In terms of sick kids presenting to their pediatrician and to our emergency room, we are overwhelmed. Typically, in the winter we may see about 110 kids in our emergency department with winter-type seasonal viruses. We’re seeing 170 or more a day!” Dr. Boney said.

Dr. Boney explained that around half of all pediatric intensive care unit patients at the hospital right now have RSV. This compared to past winters, only about a third of children at Baystate were being treated for RSV.

Just over the border in Hartford Connecticut, the children’s medical center has been over capacity with RSV cases and has been in contact with the National Guard and FEMA about setting up a medical tent outside to expand capacity.

As for Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Boney said they have not reached that level but are preparing in case numbers continue to rise.

“We are not at the point to start to have to think critically about our options at this moment. But certainly we are beginning to think if we get to that point, what might we do,” she said.

According to Dr. Boney, Baystate saw a dramatic decline of RSV and flu cases the past two winters. In large part because typical COVID precautions like masking and social distancing also work to prevent RSV.

Dr. Kelley is a pediatrician at Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow. He told Western Mass News western mass news he is also seeing a rise in RSV in his office.

He also said unlike COVID-19 or the flu, there is no vaccine to protect against RSV at this time

“This is a type of disease where we don’t have a medicine to give you to make you better, its tincture of time to get you through it and give support. And the reason we admit children to the hospital with RSV is if they’re working hard to breath,” said Dr. Kelley.

Infants under the age of one and kids with asthma of all ages are most likely to become seriously ill from the virus. Both doctors said if parents suspect their child may have RSV, they should speak with their pediatrician before bringing them into the emergency room to help ease the burden on emergency departments.

