Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools.

At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.

“It completely disrupts an emergency response system,” said Creaig Dunton, associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University.

On Friday, several schools throughout Connecticut reported swatting incidents, all unfounded by Police.

Police said the first call came in just before 9 a.m. at Stamford High School, and then throughout the day several more calls of active shooters at Harding High School in Bridgeport, Windsor Locks Middle School, Enfield High School, Norwich Technical High School, Sheehan High School in Wallingford and Windham High School, which caused Eastern Connecticut State University to shelter in place.

These incidents, coming on the same day that many officers around the region attended the funeral of two fallen Bristol Police officers.

“Whenever there’s a funeral for police officers, a large number of officers from around the country make their, you know, attend, so there’s going to be fewer police officers on duty, well, not necessarily fewer police officers on duty because they’re going to ensure safety, but there will be a large police presence there so if this is a planned effort, they could be acting under the assumption that police departments will be stretched even more thin by having to respond to these calls,” Dunton said.

Associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University told Western Mass News swatting is a very serious crime, as it takes resources away from police departments and people can get hurt.

“Police, when they are responding to a call where there’s the threat of imminent danger, they have to be prepared for anything, which means they’re going to come in, you know, expecting the worst so mistakes can happen,” he said.

And the consequences can be severe.

“Connecticut has established a law that made swatting a class D felony, so it’s something beyond just false reporting,” Dunton said.

He said its very challenging to track down these criminals.

In the past, pre-internet, pre-voice over ip sort of phone calls, tracking phone calls was a little easier, but now because of internet relays and spoofing an things of that nature, it becomes not just a crime of false reporting but a cybercrime and tracking peoples’ identities online for something like this can be extremely difficult,” explained Dunton.

According to Dunton, the penalty can be up to 5 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

