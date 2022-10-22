Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired.

According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m.

Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot off a firearm.

The witnessed gave officers a description of the suspects involved, who had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Police dispatched a K-9 unit to track and search the area, but the suspects were not located.

No injuries were reported.

Dartmouth Street was closed for a short period of time while the scene was processed,. Officers said that they recovered ballistic evidence during this time.

Police are also working to review surveillance footage of the area. They added that a vehicle involved in this incident has been identified and that they do not believe it was a random incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705, or call their tip line at 413-448-9706.

