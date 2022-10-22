Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years.

“This has been in the works for quite a long time we actually broke ground in January of 2020, so this has been being built all throughout the pandemic basically,” said Allison LeClair, Easthampton’s superintendent of schools.

Residents were invited to come see the new facility Saturday afternoon from 12:00p.m.-3:00p.m.

Mountain View School is located at 200 Park Street in Easthampton.

