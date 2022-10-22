Residents visit new Easthampton school

Residents visit new Easthampton school
Residents visit new Easthampton school(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Olivia Hickey
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years.

“This has been in the works for quite a long time we actually broke ground in January of 2020, so this has been being built all throughout the pandemic basically,” said Allison LeClair, Easthampton’s superintendent of schools.

Residents were invited to come see the new facility Saturday afternoon from 12:00p.m.-3:00p.m.

Mountain View School is located at 200 Park Street in Easthampton.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early voting kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts
Early voting kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts
Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location
Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location
police lights
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
Pittsfield Police
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.