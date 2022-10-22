Rocky’s Ace Hardware celebrates grand reopening of Agawam location

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One of the country’s largest family-owned hardware dealers celebrated the grand re-opening of their Agawam location.

After almost a year of construction, renovations to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam are finally complete, with new features added for both homeowners and contractors.

“We did a complete remodel of this store, interior and exterior. We have an expanded paint department with Ben Moore paint, we have expanded grilling with Traeger Grills and Webber and the Big Green Egg,” explained Rocco Falcony, president of Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

Since October is Fire Safety Month, the event also included a booth with information and products to help families ensure they are prepared for emergencies, along with a fire truck for children to explore.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.