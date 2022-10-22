Springfield Symphony Orchestra opening night highlights Grammy-winning conductor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will hold its opening night concert Saturday featuring a guest conductor.

Grammy-winning Joann Falletta will lead the orchestra through a series of pieces.

“This is my first time in Springfield, and I am thrilled to have a chance to work with this orchestra… We wound up with what I think is an extremely beautiful program with three pieces that express something about their culture,”said Falletta.

She told Western Mass News the audience for Saturday’s show can expect romantic music, and a sense of something beautiful. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

