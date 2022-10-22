STEM weeks wraps up with family science night at STCC

By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Technical Community College kicked off Mass. STEM week earlier this week. Friday night, it closed out with family science night.

The family event featured various interactive science displays, a LEGO building station a cyber exhibit and a science show in auditorium.

Lara Sharp, dean of the STEM program at STCC said the event was not just for kids.

“It’s for everyone. So even if there are adults who want to come learn more about what we do here at STCC and just enjoy science, you can also create your own app and we have ethical hacking going on so they can come and interact with some of our computer science people. So it’s meant for all ages,” she said.

