Thousands gather in Connecticut to pay final respects to fallen Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands of people gathered Friday to pay their respects to the two fallen Bristol Connecticut police officers.

Many watched as the families gave emotional speeches, describing who these two officers were both on the job and off.

Two wives laid their husbands to rest on friday morning, in front of thousands of people.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed in the line of duty last Wednesday.

“Hatred should not have taken him away. this is the biproduct of hatred,” said Jeff Scott, father-in-law of Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Their funeral services were held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Friday morning. Thousands of officers from all over came to pay their respects. Some, leading a motorcade that escorted both the officers, and the family into the stadium...

Both officers were ceremoniously promoted right before their services.

“You must be an excellent example. And Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, and Ofc. Alex Hamzy are the epitome of excellence,” said Chief Brian Gould of the Bristol Police Department.

The families and friends of each officer then shared with the thousands of people in the stadium, who these officers were as people, including the ones who may have loved them the most: their wives.

“His badge that I proudly stand behind lies upon his chest, close to his heart. Because this call on his life as an officer takes heart,” said Katie Hamzy, wife of Sgt. Alex Hamzy “You made everything better. Thank you for these beautiful children, wonderful memories that we will cherish forever, an amazing life, and the deepest purist most special love that I have ever felt,” said Laura DeMonte, wife of Lt. Dustin DeMonte

Laura also shared her hopes for the future of law enforcement.

