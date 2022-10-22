Thousands pay respects to Connecticut officers during Friday service

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands packed a stadium in East Hartford Friday to say their final goodbyes to Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, both killed in the line of duty last week.

Family, friends, and law enforcement from across the country gathered for the emotional ceremony.

Final calls were read for Bristol police officers Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte, who were laid to rest Friday.

The officers were shot and killed in the line of duty last Wednesday. Investigators said they were responding to what they thought was a domestic 911 call but were instead ambushed.

“It’s heartbreaking no matter what the situation was that results in police officers being killed but this one was particularly diabolical. It was insidious that these officers were deliberately lured to a location and pretty much hunted down by a maniac,” said Captain David Kane of the Springfield Police Department.

Police departments from across western Mass. Sent officers to pay their respects.

“It’s important for all agencies to show, you know, respect and remembrance of two men who sacrifice their lives for the good of others and they need to be remembered and honored at all times,” said Todd Mongeon of the Pelham police Department.

DeMonte and Hamzy’s wives visibly emotional as they addressed a stadium full of people about their husbands.

“Dustin, my love, babe, pain in the butt. the kids and I are honored to call you ours. you loved us so hard, and we felt that love every single day,” said Laura DeMonte, Dustin’s wife.

“He is my hero. My protection. The love of my life. And of course my heart. I love you Alex,” said Katie Hamzy, Alex’s husband.

Alex’s father, Ahmad Hamzy, also shared heartfelt words, having his nephew, Bill Hamzy, finish on his behalf.

“Our names are Ahmad and Selma, but if we’re known for the rest of our lives as Alex Hamzy’s parents, it would be the highest honor which we could ever achieve,” Bill said.

Hamzy and DeMonte were also posthumously promoted into new ranks during the ceremony.

“May God bless you and may your souls rest in eternal, everlasting peace. Lieutenant, Sergeant, we have it from here,” said Chief Brian Gould of the Bristol Police Department.

Calling hours were held earlier this week. Hamzy’s took place in Terryville on Wednesday and DeMonte’s services were private and held Thursday in North Haven.

