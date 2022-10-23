Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.

“You know the profession has been demonized, criticized, ridiculed, it’s tough were not recruiting I’m not retaining...It’s a tough time to be a cop so events like this let them know that there’s support out there, that were all in this together. without us, the societies in trouble so we got to stick together,” she said.

Superintendent Clapprood said she is proud of the Springfield Police Department for all the hard work they do each day, and she was very happy to attend the event.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.