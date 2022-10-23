Cloudy And Cool With PM Showers. Warming Trend Through The Week?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - What an amazing day of weather yesterday with sun and highs around 70 for just about everyone! Unfortunately, the nice weather wont last…

Not as cool this morning with low closer to the 40 degree mark vs the 30 degree mark yesterday. We are tracking a coastal low-pressure system out in the Atlantic, which will move up the coast for New England. Though cloudy and cool, most of the day Sunday remains dry, but as that low approaches from the south, shower chances increase as we approach the evening hours. Some of the latest trends show rain as early as lunchtime so that cant completely be ruled out either. Showers likely over spread the area by the late evening. At this time, the bulk of the heavy rain will stay off to our east, leaving western mass with lighter showers. It will continue to rain overnight Sunday then into Monday morning. Monday is looking to be cloudy, with on and off showers.

It’s looking like with the heaviest rain setting up to our east, we could make out with anywhere from a about a quarter to half inch of rain in western mass, with areas in Worcester County and points east, getting a half inch to even an inch of rain.

Today and Monday will be seasonable temperature wise, but we look to turn more on the mild side as we head into the middle and end of the week. While dew points normally aren’t as important this time of year, with temperatures turning milder next week, the dew points also look to creep up Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as temps near 70, 10 degrees above normal. By the time we get to Friday, dew points return to normal, and the fall air returns as our highs come down into the 50′s which is a touch cooler than average.

