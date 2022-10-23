Comedy group holds fun-raiser to benefit foster kids, families impacted by Hurricane Ian

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The cast of Supersized Comedy held a fun-raising event Saturday night to benefit the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida.

The event helped raise money for foster kids and families who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. the comedy show took place at The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee. The 90-minute variety show was a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs and interactive characters.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.