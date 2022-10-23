Fourth annual Saulte to Soldiers fundraiser benefits America’s VetDogs

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With Veterans Day right around the corner, one organization is giving back to those who served, by providing furry companions to veterans returning home from the battlefield.

Saturday was National Make a Dog’s Day, but the service dogs trained through the America’s VetDogs Organization are the ones making a difference in service members’ lives every day.

Saturday marked the fourth annual Saltue to Soliders event at the Polish Cultural Center in Agawam.

The event raises money to benefit the America’s VetDogs Organization.

The non-profit breeds, trains and pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders.

The New York-based organization has roots going back all the way to World War II with the founding of the guide dog foundation.

The organization realized the greater need to serve the veteran population and America’s VetDogs was ultimately created in 2003.

Man’s best friends are trained to serve our nation’s best by performing a number of tasks including opening doors, retrieving objects and nightmare disruption for those with PTSD.

Western Mass News spoke with Jack Chamberland who organized Saturday’s event.

“Fundraising events like this are so important especially because it gives a lot of veterans, especially those in this area, we actually have some here with us tonight, and it lets them get back to what they are use to. And with Veterans Day coming up, it is important to support our veterans,” he said.

Chamberland said many of the veterans who receive service dogs are able to come off many of their PTSD medications.

The dogs are trained at local prisons during the week and spend their weekends with local families.

Mark Tyler is the Prison Puppy Program advisor and he told Western Mass News the impact this program has on both the veterans and the inmates.

“It does benefit the inmates as much as the veterans perhaps. So a number of them have made a mistake somewhere along the line but want to give back to the community and we have found this is a way they can do that,” he said.

Western Mass News spoke with one family who is currently raising their second AVD dog. Kim Roeder told Western Mass News what it was like when their first dog Richie went to his fur-ever home.

“It was hard to let Richie go but when we get to meet the veteran and we get to know that this will be a life-changing experience, it really makes it worthwhile…We get to love him and train him and be with him through this formative stage, is great but we know that he is going to give a lifetime of comfort and support to someone else,” she said.

While each service dog costs around $50,000 to breed, raise and train ...They are given to veterans at no cost.

The organization’s mission is to help those who served our country live a life without boundaries.

Since 2018 the Salute to Soldiers event has raised nearly $20,000 to benefit America’s VetDogs and has sponsored two future service dogs.

